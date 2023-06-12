GOIL places high priority on the health and safety of stakeholders 

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, June 12, GNA-Mr. Kwame Osei-Prempeh, Group Chief Executive Officer of GOIL Company PLC, has revealed the company has placed a high priority on the health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) of its employees, clients, partners, and other stakeholders.

“GOIL has not stopped working to enhance its HSSE compliance,” Mr. Osei-Prempeh, who is also GOIL’s Managing Director, told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of its 54th Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

He said because of the enhanced HSSE, the company recorded zero fatalities in 2022, even though it encountered five events, including two near misses and three minor injuries.

The GOIL aims to adopt ISO Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (ISO 45001:2018) after achieving certification for ISO Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015) and ISO Environmental Management Systems (ISO 14001:2015).

In addition to enhancing the company’s operations and systems, the certifications reassured potential customers of GOIL’s capacity for delivery.

“To increase workplace safety, GOIL keeps hammering on understanding hazard identification and risk reduction,” Mr. Osei-Prempeh stated.

He noted the GOIL has embarked on supplier audits of partners, starting with the transporters, to make sure the internal procedures of their businesses meet the company’s standards.

He said the GOIL had also rolled out modalities to ensure that the quality of products and services offered matches the expectations of customers through routine testing of products at the source depots of supply prior to their dispatch.

“GOIL now has two test vans, which conduct periodic unannounced verification tests of the quality of products reaching our various stations across the country,” he said.

He said the presence of the test vans and equipment saved the GOIL an estimated GHC4.4 million in terms of payments that would have been made to have the tests performed by third parties.

“Fuel quality complaints dropped by 40 percent as compared to the previous year, 2021,” he said.

Additionally, for some of the company’s major clients, like the mining companies, further test equipment and analysers are installed on-site to further assure and prevent any inferior-quality product from being delivered to them.

Mr. Osei-Prempeh, therefore, acknowledged all stakeholders for their enormous contribution to the current success story.

“I sincerely appreciate the guidance provided by the Ministry of Energy, the National Petroleum Authority, the Ministry of Finance, the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ghana Standards Authority, and the Ghana National Fire Service throughout the year.

“I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude for the unceasing support and commitment received from our esteemed shareholder family. I acknowledge their unwavering dedication and belief in our vision,” he said.

Mr. Osei-Prempeh also noted that “the steadfast support of each and every shareholder had played an instrumental role in our collective success, and I am

thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me and the Board.”

GNA

