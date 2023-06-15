German climate minister announces reform of Climate Action Law

Berlin, Jun. 15, (dpa/GNA) – After months of negotiations, the German government announced on Wednesday that it is reforming its Climate Action Law, which acts as the foundation for its federal climate policy.

“The goal of reducing climate gas emissions by 65% by 2030 has become attainable for the first time,” said Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck, the Green politician who spearheaded the law.

Even with the reform, Germany is still estimated to fall 200 million tons short of reaching its 2030 climate targets. When Habeck became minister however, the gap was 1,100 million tons.

Overall, Habeck said the government has made enormous progress.

The new Climate Action Law’s fundamental goals remain the same, with Germany still needing to reduce carbon emissions by 65% by 2030 from the 1990 level.

However, the climate target compliance will no longer be monitored retrospectively according to different sectors such as transport, industry or agriculture, but rather looking into the future, over several years and across sectors.

The government is yet decide on how and in what sectors the permissible amount will be achieved by 2030.

The ministries who have breached climate targets will have to suggest measures to cut emissions and there is to be “full transparency” as to whether the sectors are on the right path or not.

The law is set to take effect next year, with parliament due to agree on it next week.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the pro-market Free Democratic Party (FDP) said the government’s ambition remains high, but the implementation will be more market-based.

“This way, we can avert unrealistic targets in sectors such as mobility and buildings, which would lead to drastic interference in people’s everyday lives,” the politician said.

Others criticized the reform. Members of the German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND) said it was a step backwards, as it would make it harder to hold the government legally accountable for failing to reach its targets.

Habeck rejected the accusations. “No one can seriously claim that this is a step backwards,” he said, referring to the gap between Germany’s climate targets and the climate law’s demands being 80% smaller than in the last government.

The previous law looked good on paper, he added, but in reality it did too little. “No one has complied with it,” said Habeck.

