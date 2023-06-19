‘Games Men Play That Women Hate’ book launched in Tarkwa

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R), June 19, GNA – Mr Patrick Martin Hagan, an Elder of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), at Tarkwa, has launched his fourth book titled, ‘Games Men Play That Women Hate’.

Although it was the author’s eighth publication, it was the fourth to be publicly launched, because the other four were published on www.amazon.com on the internet.

The 289-page book, focused on marital issues that had become a nemesis for the world, though God’s original intention for instituting it was for good.

It was also intended to correct some of the relevant debilitating issues in a man’s world that had shackled the psychological state of many traditionally minded men, so that they would be freed to take their rightful places in homes as good generals.

Speaking at the launch in Tarkwa, Elder Hagan said the book consisted of 17 games gleaned from his over 15 years’ experience in counselling married people and those contemplating marriage.

The book, touched of topics like: ‘Discussing Her Sex-life With a Third Party, Disgracing Her in Public, Having Side-Chick, Who is Extravagant than the Madam, and Saving the World at the Expense of Home.

Others were ‘Being Abusive and Intolerant, Selling Her for “money”, Treating Her as a Slave or Servant, and Initiating Needless “Cold Wars’, among others.

Elder Hagan said the book had received seven endorsements from great individuals with sterling performances in their fields and a foreword by Apostle Eric K. Nyamekye, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

He said to ensure that it served a wider constituent in the world, a lot of research was conducted using several books, articles, reports and other forms of literature to complement the personal stories of people that had been cited in the book.

He said at the extreme end of the book, readers would find the resources under the bibliography section to help those who want to conduct further research on the subject.

To cap it up, an Index section had also been provided to help readers navigate through the book with the relevant words in tandem with the pages, Elder Hagan said.

The author stated that the publication represented a classic piece of literature that would add to world knowledge, as it provided exciting information that went beyond the purview of marital relationships.

He said his vision was to later translate the book into about one hundred languages, to achieve wider readership across different nations and cultures.

He appealed to Ghanaians to support him through their generous contributions to reach the whole world with these spirit-filled writings that had the power to free people from their bondages.

In his remarks, Elder John Arthur, the Area Deacon for the Church of Pentecost, Tarkwa Area, who chaired the function commended the author for exhibiting the great gift God by sharing his knowledge with the rest of the world.

He encouraged every Ghanaian to patronise the book to encourage and promote the marvelous work started by the author and to further gain knowledge.

The fourth book launch also marked Elder Hagan’s 20th anniversary since he had his first publication in 2003.

