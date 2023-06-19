Christians urged to embrace change

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, June 19, GNA – Right Reverend Dennis Debukari Tong, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has urged Christians to embrace change and do what is right in the sight of God.

God’s instruction to live right by Him could be realised in the constant study of the Bible, adding that studying God’s word gave room to adopting a new way of life.

He was delivering a sermon during church service in Tamale on the theme: “The Life of the Baptised”.

Right Reverend Tong said like the people of Israel, God had promises for individuals and the church, adding however, getting to the promised land of God required attitudinal change, obedience and love for one another.

He said, “Our old ways must die to give way to the new life as Saint Paul said to the people of Roman in the book of Romans chapter 6 verse 11”.

He encouraged Christians to practise goodness and righteousness in their endeavours towards success, emphasising that Christianity was a call to offer lives to God by living in accordance with His word.

