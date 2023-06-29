Final year SHS students in Akatsi South urged to make good career choices

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), Jun. 29, GNA – Final year Senior High School students within the Akatsi South Municipality have been urged to place priority on activities that could produce academic excellence towards achieving their future aspirations.

“Before you can become successful in life, you must have goals or targets.”

Dr Lena Awooner-Aziaku, Senior Lecturer at the Department of English of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) made the call as guest speaker during the maiden workshop on career guidance where other final-year students from Avenorpeme Senior High School and Akatsi Senior High Technical School (Akast) were engaged.

Dr Awoonor-Aziaku, a native of Horti, a community within Akatsi South, in her address, encouraged the students to remain studious.

“But you also must avoid studying deep into the night during examination periods,” she advised.

Dr Awoonor-Aziaku admonished female students to shun away from men who could jeopardise their academic fortunes during their expensive school time.

She said the move, among other benefits, would help figure out what the students wanted to do with their lives, find the right career path, prepare for the future, encourages critical thinking skills, as well as making informed decisions about their future.

Dr Awooner-Aziaku also expressed her readiness to offer any form of assistance to brilliant students from the area who would need some form of help in climbing the academic ladder.

The engagement, jointly organised by the Avenor Traditional Council and Akatsi South Youth Parliament, would also see the introduction of an educational support fund called the ‘Avenor Education Trust Fund.’

The proposed fund would aim at helping brilliant but needy students from Avenor to continue their education up to the highest level.

Togbe Dorglo Anumah Vl, Paramount Chief of Avenor and President of the Avenor Traditional Council who participated in the event, urged the students to concentrate on their books than appearing on social media platforms for unproductive practices.

“The wrong perception that there is no job opportunity in Ghana, should be disregarded because education is still the key,” Togbe Dorglo said.

The organisers also presented 3 boxes of pens and sets of mathematical instruments to the participating schools.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

