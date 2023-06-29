Kadjebi DCE presents 500 dual desks to District Education Directorate

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), June 29, GNA – Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), has presented five hundred dual desks to the Kadjebi District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) at a short ceremony at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government has made a lot of giant strides in the district when it comes to supporting education.

Mr Agbanyo said before the arrival of the 500 desks, the government through the Kadjebi District Assembly had distributed 1,875 mono and dual desks to both second and first-cycle schools in the district already.

The DCE said he was of the belief that the huge investment in education in the district would yield good results.

Mr. Agbanyo lauded stakeholders, especially the heads of schools and teachers for putting their shoulders on the wheel resulting in 70.6 per cent score in 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as against 47 per cent score in 2021 and 20.5 per in 2020.

He warned the students against complacency; saying procrastination would always steal their time, so they should avoid it and work hard to pass their examinations.

He charged both teachers and students to handle the desks with care to prolong their lifespan.

Mr. Alec Dotse-Gborgbortsi, the Kadjebi District Chief Inspector of Schools, who received the desks on behalf of the District Director of Education, Mr. Seth Seyram Deh, thanked the DCE for the desks.

Mr Dotse- Gborgbortsi promised that the desks would be put to good use.

He noted that without furniture, classrooms would not be conducive for learning; saying the new curriculum was about a safe school environment for pupils and students.

Mr. Dotse-Gborgbortsi said the new curriculum also encourages group learning as pupils lately have churned out innovative ideas that could promote certain skills and helped to share them with their peers to equip them.

Ms. Ruth Gaba, Girls’ Prefect of Kadjebi E.P Junior High School, on behalf of the students, commended the DCE for his love of education.

She said they would not let him down, but study hard and passed their BECE successfully.

