Do not site container shops under high tension lines – Kadjebi NADMO

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), June 29, GNA – The Kadjebi District Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has advised residents of the area to stop sitting Container Shops under high tension electricity lines.

“The danger of trading under such high-tension cables far outweighs the profits of any business transaction.”

Nana Oboako Joseph, Kadjebi District Director of NADMO, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

They were also informed that due to the weight of the cables, fire outbreaks could occur anytime should the wires snap.

He cautioned the inhabitants to desist from staying under transmission lines as those who live under transmission lines risk losing their lives should line sag.

He said the victim would “burn beyond recognition to the thousands of volts carried in these transmission lines.

The NADMO District Director said the safest place to site container should be 5.5 meters away from the high tension.

According to him, “it is a dangerous act of raising structures around or close to high tensions as that could lead to a fire outbreak causing destruction to life and properties.”

Nana Oboako said they visited Freetown, Dubonku, Kadjebi Central, among other communities in the district to sensitise residents on the need to comply with the directive.

GNA

