Embrace Information Technology for Data Dissemination in Ghana – Dr Michael Owusu

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, June 08, GNA – Dr Michael Owusu, Chief Operating Officer of the KGL Group, has urged Ghanaians to embrace Information Technology (IT) for data dissemination.

He said data dissemination ensured that relevant data and information were widely available and accessible to the public and this could help improve transparency, well-informed decision-making, and quality accountability at all levels.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Dr Owusu disclosed that IT had profoundly impacted data dissemination in Ghana and had revolutionised the way information was shared and accessed by the public.

He said the IT sector had simplified the data dissemination process and with the extensive acceptance of technology in Ghana, IT had become an important tool for disseminating data and information.

“It has also helped in making things easier to access, enhancing transparency, and promoting accountability in various sectors such as health, science, education, infrastructure, and more,” he added.

Speaking about the benefits of IT in data dissemination, Dr Owusu noted that the use of digital platforms such as websites, social media, and mobile apps had made it easier for the public to access and share data and information.

“They don’t have to rely on conventional modes of telecommunication to access and share information. For example, the Open Data Platform provides access to various datasets on topics such as education, health, and finance,” he said.

He added that, “People looking for information related to these sectors can easily get their hands on what they need.”

Dr Owusu said IT had also augmented the accuracy and timeliness of data dissemination in Ghana and with advanced technological innovation, data could be captured, processed, and examined in real-time, reducing the risk of mistakes and providing current information to the public.

“The chances of getting the wrong information and spreading it have now been minimized because of the IT sector which is particularly important in critical sectors such as health, where timely and accurate information can significantly impact public health outcomes,” he stressed.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

