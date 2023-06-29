Electrification Projects: Four communities in Suaman Constituency excluded

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, June 29, GNA – Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister of Energy, says four communities in the Suaman Constituency do not form part of any of the Ministry’s ongoing Electrification Projects (EP).

He, however, added that the communities would be considered when funds were available and mentioned Asempaneye, Samanga, Tarlorkrom and Mensahkrom as the affected communities.

Mr Aiddo named the communities, on Thursday on the Floor of Parliament, in Accra, in an answer to a question by Mr Joseph Betino, Member of Parliament (MP), for Suaman.

Mr Betino inquired about when Asempanaye, Samanga, Tarlorkrom and Mensahkrom would benefit from the Rural Electrification Project (REP).

The REP was incorporated in 1975 with the specific mandate to expand the reach of electricity supply to rural areas, where the provision of such services would not be economically viable for commercial providers of electricity.

“Mr Speaker, the communities have been noted and will be considered for connection to the national grid in the subsequent phase of the electrification programme when funds are available, ” he said told Parliament.

GNA

