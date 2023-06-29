Amnesty International pays courtesy call on Former President Mahama

By Rihana Adam

Accra, June 29, GNA-Amnesty International (AI) Ghana and its partner Civil Society Organisation (CSO) have paid a courtesy call on Former President John Dramani Mahama at his office in Cantonments,Accra.

The visit was to seek support and guidance on human rights issues in Ghana.

Addressing the gathering, Madam Genevieve Partington, Country Director of AI Ghana, reiterated the need to scrap the death penalty.

She appealed to the Former President to use his platform to advocate for the amendment of the National Health Insurance Act to accommodate free medical care for victims of sexual violation.

She said, “the health insurance should make medical care of victims of sexual violation free to enable them move forward with the prosecution of perpetrators.”

Victims currently pay between 200 Ghana Cedi and 2000 Ghana Cedi for the medical report.

She said, “for the freedom of expression and civic space they will be partnering stakeholders like the Ghana Police Service, Trade Unions and Student groups as they look at protests in Ghana.”

On the Witchcraft Accusation bill, she said AI proposing sentencing one to five years imprisonment for persons who abuse alleged witches.

Mr. Francis Nyantakyi, Board Chair Al, Ghana described the death penalty as inhumane.

He said, “with your support, we hope that Ghana joins our neighbouring countries like Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Togo among other countries which have abolished the death penalty.”



GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

