Drivers, traders appeal for resumption of work on abandoned Tano bridge project

By Dennis Peprah

Ntotroso (A/R), June 15, GNA – Commercial drivers, commuters and traders in the Ahafo Region have appealed to the government for work to resume on the construction of a bridge project on the about 15-kilometre Ntotroso-Acherensua road in the region.

According to them, contractors working on the bridge project on the Tano river had not been seen on site for the past one and half years, saying because of the amount of work done, vehicles could not cross the bridge.

During a visit to the area, Ghana News Agency (GNA) realised the Ntotroso and Acherensua towns had been cut-off from each other because of the uncompleted state of the project.

Commuters and motorists traveling between the two towns have to alight from their vehicles and walk to cross the bridge to board different vehicles to continue their journeys.

Motorbikes, bicycles and tricycles riders could, however, not cross it with their machines due to the nature and work done on the project.

“Passengers are always stranded whenever there is rainfall because any attempt to cross the bridge would be disastrous”, Ali Yakubu, a taxi driver told GNA.

Another driver, Kofi Emma indicated the state of the bridge remained a death trap to women and children and pleaded with the government to act as matter of urgency to save them.

Some women traders sighted on the bank of the river said the state of the bridge had affected their economic activities as they could not cross the river with their stuffs and appealed to the government to come to their aid.

Madam Yaa Amponsah, an onion seller at Ntotroso, said “we can’t travel to Acherensua to sell our stuffs, and traders from Acherensua can’t come here to do same on the market days.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

