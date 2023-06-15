Chief of Nkawie leads efforts to revamp Toase-Nkawie Hospital

By Yussif Ibrahim

Nkawie (Ash), June 15, GNA – Nana Kwame Akoto, the Chief of Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality, has announced plans to mobilise resources to revamp the Nkawie-Toase Hospital.

He said series of fundraising activities would be launched soon to rake in the needed revenue to give the hospital a massive facelift to improve service delivery.

The Chief, who was speaking at a stakeholder’s meeting, organised by the hospital at Nkawie, said the traditional council would organise a fundraising activity purposely to support the facility.

Beyond that, a website would soon be created to enable indigenes of Nkawie Panin, Nkawie Kuma and Toase residing outside the country to contribute their quota towards developing the hospital, Nana Akoto stated.

He was optimistic that the two initiatives could potentially generate adequate funds to address the pressing needs of the hospital for the benefit of the people.

He said as key stakeholders, it was important to contribute towards the smooth running of the facility even before the Government stepped in.

He made a passionate appeal to indigenes of the three towns both home and abroad to support the initiative.

Dr. Kwame Detoh, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, who led the discussion, mentioned the recurring absconding of recuperating patients as one of the major challenges facing the hospital.

Other challenges, according to him, were encroachment on hospital lands by private developers, high cost of consumables, the lack of accommodation for staff, and frequent breakdown of equipment.

He said providing quality service to the people was a collective responsibility of all stakeholders and urged all the participants in the meeting to support the hospital to deliver its mandate effectively.

GNA

