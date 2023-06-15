Acherensua Police arrest woman over destruction of six-acre coconut plantation

By Dennis Peprah

Acherensua (A/R), June 15, GNA – A-69-year-old farmer, Joseph Adanye, has appealed to the Police to be expeditious in their investigation to prosecute a suspect over the destruction of his coconut plantation at Acherensua in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

The Acherensua Police have arrested Jennifer Owusu Nyanor, also a farmer, in connection with the destruction of the six-acre coconut plantation and she had since been granted self-enquiry bail.

A reliable Police source, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on condition of anonymity, said investigations were on-going. But, speaking in an interview with GNA at Acherensua, Mr Adanye said he and his family depended on the coconut plantation and the destruction of the property had brought huge economic hardship on the family.

“I invested my retirement benefit in this coconut farm. It is family property, and I am pleading with the Police to be swift in their investigations and prosecute all those who are involved in the destruction of the farm,” he added. Mr Adanye said, “I am afraid and suspicious because the suspect is very influential.

If I lose this coconut plantation, then my entire family would be in trouble.”

GNA

