District Security Council to contain unforeseen disturbances – Kadjebi DCE

Kadjebi (O/R), June 28, GNA – Mr Wilson Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), says the District Security Council (DISEC) and Security Services are up to the task to contain any unforeseen disturbances that may breach the peace of the district.

He said the Services and traditional rulers were dedicated in ensuring and promoting total peace in the district and its traditional areas.

Mr Agbanyo, in a speech during an engagement for Youth Groups by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE), said it was established in several studies conducted on violent extremism, that the youth were most vulnerable.

There was the need to deepen the understanding and involvement of the youth in the fight against the menace.

Mr Agbanyo warned that violent extremism had severe economic impacts on countries and had been detrimental as they created an environment of deep uncertainty and imperfect information.

He said extremists’ activities limited investor confidence, which could result in reduced private sector investment and household spending.

Again, these negative activities had posed grave socio-economic and consequences for several countries and reaching alarming rates.

Mr Agbanyo noted that terrorism was associated with increased rates of psychological distress, traumatic stress-related symptoms, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

He said the district needed to be on high alert because it shared border with neighbouring Togo, and that there must be no cause to give extremists the chance to take advantage to destroy the current peaceful ambience of the country.

He urged the youth and the public to report any suspicious moves by any group of persons or individuals to the security agencies without delay, since effective security was a collective responsibility.

Constable Stephen Annan-Baidoo, in a presentation on behalf of the District Police Commander, cited poverty, peer influence, poor governance and corruption as some of the causes of extremists’ activities.

He said it was not advisable to confront individuals involved in suspicious behaviours, but it was ideal to take notice of some details about them and report to appropriate authorities.

These key details should include vitals such as size, age and gender, activity they were engaged in, location, uniform, time and equipment they were using.

Reverend Evans Degboe, the Chief Executive, Citizens Care, said conflict was inevitable hence they required actions such as dialogue to prevent it from escalating into violence.

He gave some examples of ways to respond to conflicts, as compromise, collaboration, accommodation and avoidance.

Mr Daniel Agbesi Latsu, the Kadjebi District Director of the NCCE, said the Commission was sensitising youth groups in the district on PCVE.

Reverend Vincent Dakpo, the Chairman of Local Council of Churches, urged the participants to make good use of the knowledge acquired and educate other members in their groups.

He further admonished them to engage in activities that would help prevent and contain violent extremism.

Madam Monica Mamattah, the Director of Finance, urged the participants to make use of the appropriate authorities, including the traditional rulers in preventing and containing violent extremism.

