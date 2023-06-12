Dani Alves remains in custody under sexual assault suspicion

Barcelona, June 12, (dpa/GNA) – Former Barcelona player Dani Alves, remains in custody on suspicion of sexual assault, a local court confirmed on Monday.

The Barcelona court confirmed reports from broadcasters RTVE and the Europa Press news agency, that it has rejected a motion from Alves’ lawyers to see hime released on bail.

It was the third attempt to have the 40-year-old Brazilian released.

His lawyer has said their was ne fear he would flee, and Alves wants to stay in Barcelona where his two children and his ex-wife live.

But prosecutors and the judge have dismissed this and rather fear he could return to his home country, which does not extradite its citizens.

Alves was arrested in January, after a young woman accused him of a sexual assault in a night club in the city in December. He first dismissed any sexual contact but then said through a lawyer the sexual acts had been consentual.

Investigations are continuing and Alves, could face up to 12 years in prison, if found guilty.

GNA

