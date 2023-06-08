Dagbon Queen Mother hands over refurbished fire station to GNFS

By Rosemary Wayo

Yendi (N/R), June 08, GNA – Napaha Kazia Salifu Asana, Queen Mother of Dagbon has handed over a refurbished Yendi Municipal Fire Station to the Northern Regional Directorate of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The Queen Mother, while handing over the facility to the Northern Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Mr James Ankrah, at Yendi noted that the station, prior to the refurbishment, had not been renovated since its establishment about four decades ago.

The building had inadequate office spaces, heavily cracked walls, faded paint works, unhygienic washrooms, and leaking roofs.

The entire building has been renovated with a new crew-room, two wash-rooms, an extended appliance bay, and installed air-conditioners.

The Yendi Municipal Fire Station’s renovation resulted from the efforts of the Queen Mother of Dagbon in mobilising resources aimed at improving the working condition of fire fighters in the municipality.

Mr James Ankrah, who received the refurbished facility on behalf of the GNFS, expressed gratitude to the Queen Mother of Dagbon for her support towards the improvement of the GNFS.

He urged personnel of the station to always uphold discipline and professionalism, on and off duty.

He charged them to handle the facility and the fire engine with care to enable it to stand the test of time.

ACFO Ankrah called on individuals and organisations to assist the service with motorbikes, and bicycles to facilitate its public sensitisation programmes on fire safety.

He further appealed for a mechanised borehole, poly-tanks, office equipment and other resources necessary for the efficient running of the station.

The Regional Commander paid a courtesy call on Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon, to show appreciation.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

