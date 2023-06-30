Christian men should be agents of holiness 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, June 30, GNA – Christian men have been called upon to ensure their families possessed the holiness of Jesus Christ.

Right Rev. Samuel Dzomeku, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church who made the call, said men, as heads of home, should take up the responsibilities of shaping up to withstand the threat of chaos hovering over humanity in present times.

He was delivering a sermon to climax the 2023 Men’s Ministry Week celebration of the Church and said holiness should be established in the home and not be a virtue confined only to the church and the pulpit.

“Christian men should seek to ensure their families were holy. So much evil is going on in our churches, congregations and our communities, and we must take it upon ourselves to be holy and extend it into our communities,” the Moderator stated.

Dwelling on the persistence and perseverance of the biblical Job, he said, “holy living should not end with the individual.

“Our children, and future generations should catch the holy living. We should intercede for them. We should do whatever we can to shape our homes so that holiness would be a hallmark.”

Rt. Rev. Dzomeku noted also how the neglect of home by fathers affected the development of children and thus the nation’s future, and said children were consuming materials and influences that turned them into violence and other social vices.

He asked men to emulate Christ from whom the Church emanated, and to seek sanctification through the word and not totems and objects that has characterised the present Church.

“Churches have used oil but still there is chaos in our lives. The world is threading on slippery grounds. The world is so polluted and is threading chaos. We should therefore commit ourselves to both the written and the spoken word, we should give ourselves a new lifestyle – a lifestyle of living in the word of God.”

The Moderator added that an upright generation of men would transform the fortunes of the nation as the gender dominated leadership and challenged them to reconsider their role.

“Ghana needs peace. She needs people who will be agents of his holiness. Men are dominating politics in the country and should take up holy living to transform the nation.

Rt. Rev. Dzomeku asked men to not allow wealth and power to dim their holiness and integrity.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister who was special guest of honour, also said the dominance of men in the world of work placed on them a greater responsibility of integrity that would define the nation’s growth.

“If we men can live lives of integrity, Ghana would be a better place. If we men who oversee the money of this nation can live lives of integrity, Ghana would be a better place for all of us,” he stated, asking the Church to always remember the nation in prayers.

The convention was attended by men’s ministries of the Church from the 15 presbyteries in Ghana, and prayers were offered for the nation and its leadership.

Rev Gilbert Gbotsu, National Coordinator of the Men’s Ministry said to the GNA that the Ministry had undertaken water and other projects in various communities, and had a five-year strategic plan that would soon be rolled out

