MP redeems promise by donating pulpit to Kpassa Muslim leaders 

By Patience Tawiah

Kpassa (O/R), June 30, GNA- Mr John Kwabena Oti Bless, the Member of Parliament for Nkwanta North constituency, has donated a pulpit to the Moslems community in the Constituency during the Eid Al Adha celebration.

The MP has therefore redeemed his promise made to the Muslim community at last year’s Eid celebration to help solve their problem of using wooden and blocks as elevator (pulpit) for public programmes.

Mr Isaiah Kwadjo Dordoe, Nkwanta North Constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a section of the Constituency executives on behalf of the MP presented the item to the Moslems.

Alhaji Abubakari Gawo the chief Imam, received the donation on behalf of the celebrants and took the opportunity to pray for the legislator for fulfilling his promise made to Allah

He again thanked him for not reneging on his promise noting that “he who promises Allah and fails to fulfill it incurs the wrath of Allah” he intimated.

The chief Iman thanked the zongo caucus coordinator, Mr Abubakar Alhassan for being a good agent between the Moslems community and the NDC Nkwanta North.

He reminded all to emulate the kind gesture of the MP and always give out their arms to the poor since, there was more blessing in giving than receiving.

The Chief Iman assured the MP’s delegation that the said pulpit would be used for its intended purpose.

GNA

