Champion integrity – Prof Adei tells CIMG

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, June 19, GNA – Professor Stephen Adei, Patron of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG), has charged the body and its members to champion integrity by speaking against the ills of society.

He observed that the country could progress better if men and women of integrity would voice out their misgivings on matters relating to individuals or institutions and good governance.

“I think that somethings are going on now that men and women of integrity must speak out…,” he stated.

Speaking at the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of CIMG, Prof Adei urged marketers to regard integrity as the most priced asset that should never be compromised.

He observed that businesses or individuals without integrity often suffered in the long run as they failed to pass the test of claims they made.

“Unfortunately, some people think that marketing is propaganda. Whether a personal brand, an institutional brand or a product or service brand, at the end of the day, integrity wins.

“Integrity pays. Sometimes the payment comes very late but when it comes it is very solid. And you will be an individual whose name will be in the memory of your family, friends, and country,” he said.

Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee, the National President, CIMG, in presenting the annual report for 2022, said the body through the Governing Council, had embarked on advocacy on marketing related matters.

In that regard, he said CIMG had commissioned the customer satisfaction index and the regional brand index.

“To commemorate World Consumer Rights Day last year, CIMG launched a strong social media campaign on March 15 on the theme, ‘Fair Digital Finance’. This was an advocacy drive to support our objective of championing consumerism and consumer rights,” he said.

He said that the body would strengthen its institutional collaborations with public and private universities to ensure most business schools served as Accredited Study Centres for CIMG professional marketing qualifications.

“We will continue to court non- professional marketing practitioners and lecturers to enrol for certification as a way to strengthen professional and ethical marketing practices,” he said.

