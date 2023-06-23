Dear Beatrice,

Dear colleagues,

Please, find attached today’s Bulgaria news piece from BTA.

Bests,

Alexander Evstatiev,

BTA International News Editor

https://www.bta.bg/en/news/economy/479064-varna-deep-tech-innovation-port-hosts-forum-start-for-future-summit-2023-

Bulgaria: Varna Deep Tech Innovation Port Hosts Forum “Start for Future: Summit 2023”

Two-day innovation forum Start for Future: Summit 2023 started Friday in Varna, on the Black Sea coast. The event, hosted by the Varna Deep Tech Innovation Port to the University of Economics there (UE-Varna), is taking place on June 23-24 and it gathers representatives of the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems from all over Europe to promote partnership and collaboration.

Before the opening of the forum, Innovation Minister Milena Stoycheva expressed hope that businesses discover more and more the significance of science on the way to finding innovative solutions. She noted that the future of economy should be based on science and research projects.

UE-Varna Rector Evgeni Stanimirov said that entrepreneurs from nearly 20 countries in Europe have arrived for the forum. According to him the forum is aiming at providing a start in several directions to the innovation potential of local ecosystems to find common interests.

Until a few years ago, each of the parties – business, science, education, which today actively partner with each other, thought that they were self-sufficient, Stanimirov said. According to him, the shortage of personnel is what has unlocked the desire of entrepreneurs to actively engage in the scientific and educational process.

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

