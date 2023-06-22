BPA presents US$60,000 worth medical devices to hospital at Jama

By Dennis Peprah

Jama (S/R), June 22, GNA – Mr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), has presented medical equipment and consumables to the Bui Authority Hospital at Jama in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The donation, worth US$60,000, included ultrasound diagnostic system machine, syringes, thermometers, side bed desks, bleach, tissue papers, disinfectants and ultrasound gel. The facility, which was built by the Managers of the 400 megawatts Bui Power Generating Station (BGS), is being managed by the New Leaf Hospital to bring healthcare delivery to the doorstep of communities around the dam’s enclave in the Savanna Region. Mr Dzamesi said the right state of health remained an integral component of holistic development, hence the need to ensure the availability of the facility and the provision of the items for the people around the dams’ enclave to easily access quality healthcare.

He said quality health improved productivity, saying with quality health the people could work hard to add value to themselves improving their socio-economic livelihoods. Mr Forster Akoto, the Medical Director of the Hospital, said the machines would greatly help to improve service delivery in the area and commended the BPA for that presentation.

Mr Dzamesi had earlier handed over an office complex the Authority built for the Banda District Director of Health at Banda-Ahenkro in the Bono Region. The complex, which has about 10 offices, a cold room, conference hall and washrooms, according to Mr Dzamesi was built as part of the Authority’s corporate social responsibility to give back to the communities around the dam. Mr Dzamesi said the Authority was constructing a landing site and the Bui dam reservoir to enhance the fishing business in the area and also a sugar factory to create jobs for the people. He said the Authority had recently completed the construction of the five megawatts floating

solar, the largest in Africa, to augment the power generating capacity of the Bui dam. Mr Dzamesi said the BPA had finalised modalities and it would soon commence work on the construction of a standard Astro turf pitch in the area to help unearth and nurture football talents in the enclave. He charged the District Health Directorate to maintain the facility, saying proper maintenance of the building would inspire the authority to support the directorate to tackle its immediate development needs. Dr Kofi Amo-Kodieh, the Bono Regional Director of Health, said the facility marked a milestone in the development of health service delivery in the district, and commended the BPA for the complex. Mr Salifu Wumbilla, the Director of Estate, BPA also called on the Banda District Health Directorate to take good care of the facility by maintaining it. GNA

