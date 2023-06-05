NDC must set new standards in governance when voted into power – Mahama

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), June 5, GNA – Mr John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the Party must set new standards of governing the country when voted into power.

He said when the Party comes to power, the governmental rot, economic hardships, insensitivity to the plights of the people, corruption and waste of the people’s resources would be outdated.

Mr Mahama, speaking in Hohoe during the 44th anniversary of the June 4 uprising, said in government, the NDC must be different from what the New Patriotic Party had been, to restore the hope of the citizenry.

He said although winning the 2024 general election may not be easy, the NDC becoming victorious would end the suffering of Ghanaians and enable the Party to reset the nation.

Mr Mahama said the Party was responsible for organising and letting their message of hope reach everyone nationwide and the collective responsibility of all, especially the inheritors of the June 4 uprising tradition, was to guard the country’s democratic space jealously and ensure its sustenance and survival.

Mr Mahama said many things happening currently in the country were no different from things that led to the June 4 uprising and noted that citizens were wallowing in anguish and pain and suffering under severe hardship.

“Our country today has been declared bankrupt and we have suffered the humiliation of defaulting on our debts.”

Mr Mahama said prices of goods and services continued to rise and the education and health systems were in extremely poor shape while livelihoods of millions of Ghanaians including the aged were ruined by the government’s debt re-structuring programme.

Mr Mahama called on the citizenry to be guided by the history as a nation and do things that were necessary to restore hope and confidence in the country.

He also lighted the perpetual flame, which symbolised hope, freedom, justice and peace.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament (MP), Korle Klottey Constituency, said the pillars of governance including inclusivity, respect for human rights of all citizens, responsiveness of a government to the needs of the people were the things protecting the country’s democracy.

She said the Party must prove to the people of Ghana that the NDC was truly a child of the revolution by adhering to the principles of integrity, accountability and transparency and let their speech and actions reflected the principles.

“Saving our Democracy: The Spirit of June 4.” was the theme for the occasion.

Mr Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the Party, said the June 4 revolution was a trumpet that had awakened the Party and opened a door to a greater thing which was the evolution of the country.

He urged the younger generation to appreciate and understand who they were as a Party.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang laid a wreath on behalf of the people of Ghana, W.O John Agbley laid a wreath on behalf of the security, Mr Samuel Adabla laid one on behalf of the cadres corps and Mama Gedzesi I laid one on behalf of the traditional leaders.

Mr John Debri laid a wreath on behalf of farmers and fisher folks; Mr Frank Afriyie, on behalf of the youth; and Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings laying a wreath in memory of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

GNA

