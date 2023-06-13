Awinongya Jr. dominates 154lbs junior division at 2023 Junior Olympics

Accra, June 12, GNA – Boxing prodigy Joseph Awinongya Jr. dominated the 154lbs junior division at the 2023 Junior Olympics held in Lubbock, Texas, United States of America (USA).

The 15-year-old, born and raised in Joliet, was unstoppable in the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics, having defeated Noel Bastiste in the finals of the 154lbs division.

Awinongya Jr., who is often referred to as “Jojo,” dominated his opponent in the finals of the competition, as all five judges scored the bout 10-9 in all three rounds for Awinongya Jr. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Centre.

In the last edition of the Junior Olympics held in Wichita, Kansas, Awinongya Jr. was very impressive in his debut competition, winning gold in the 132lbs junior division.

Jojo, who is an 18-time national champion, has been touted as one of the fattest rising boxers in the United States, having won numerous titles.

Some titles won by Jojo include the Silver Gloves National Championship in 2017 and 2018, the St. Louis National Championship, the Junior Olympic National Championship, the Wisconsin National Championship, and the USA National Championship, all on multiple occasions.

His coach and dad, Joseph Awinongya Snr., who was once a professional boxer, has been the pillar behind Jojo’s success, and was at the forefront during his participation at the Junior Olympics.

Awinongya Jr. recently graduated with an Associates of Arts and Science. From Joliet Junior College and has received a scholarship from St. Francis University.

GNA

