Automotive Assemblers Association of Ghana host maiden Ghana Automotive Summit

By Stanley Senya



Accra, June 6, GNA – Automobile Assemblers Association of Ghana (AAAG) will host the maiden edition of the Ghana Automotive Summit on June 27, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre Grand Arena.



The Summit is on the theme: “Creating A New Economic Backbone for Ghana and The Sub-Region,” and will present the opportunity for leading experts and industry professionals in the sector to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the automobile industry.



A statement issued in Accra said the summit would concurrently run along an exhibition of over 20 vehicle models locally assembled in Ghana by the members of the AAAG.



It said the event would attract representatives from across the breadth of the industry, including vehicle manufacturers, component manufacturers, engineers, government, the financial sector, insurance, global organisations.



The panel discussions will address the key areas of focus for the automotive industry including sustainability, competitiveness, standards, the creation of a locally used car market, component manufacturing, retail, auto financing, and insurance, amongst others.



Speakers will include Senior Executives from vehicle manufacturers, policymakers, and a host of content experts from automotive and aligned industries.



This summit will be supported by AfCFTA Secretariat, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



“We are delighted to host this maiden summit, which will explore the future of the automobile industry and the technologies and innovations that will shape it,” Mr Jeffery Oppong Peprah, AAAG President said.



He said that would provide them the opportunity as a country to discuss the issues and opportunities impacting businesses and the automobile industry.



The AAAG membership include Volkswagen Ghana, Japan Motors, Rana Motors, Kantanka Automobile, Silverstar Ghana, and Stallion Group Toyota-Tsusho Company. Associate members are Toyota Ghana and CFAO Motors Ghana.



GNA

