Attainment of SDGs requires women participation as role models – SWIDA-GH

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, June 29, GNA – Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, the Executive Director of the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH), has called for the active involvement of women as role models, to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She referred to the Goals five and 10, which targeted gender equality, saying said it was important for women, who survived various degrees of gender inequalities, to act as role models in their communities to serve as inspiration to other young women, who aspired for greatness.

Hajia Saeed made the call at this year’s annual summit of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), which was organised by the University for Development Studies’ (UDS) Local Chapter and supported by SWIDA-GH, Songtaba, and Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), all non-governmental organisations. .

She said, it was unfortunate that most young women, who had escaped various forms of abuses, did not want to advocate the rights of others.

“If you are privileged to have escaped child marriage, when you get back to your community, act as a role model to justify why young women should be given the opportunity to access education,” Hajia Saeed emphasised.

Hajia Iddrisu Mariam Bugala, the Chief Executive Officer of Girls to Women Foundation, said the low representation of women in various leadership positions required that women rose to the occasion by being advocates against issues that impeded their inclusion in major decision-making processes in the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

