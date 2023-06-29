Martha Inspires Foundation, TESCON engage students on harnessing opportunities

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, June 29, GNA – A day’s youth seminar to engage students on how to develop capacity and strategise on measures to help maximise their potential in career development has been held in Tamale.

It was organised by the Tamale Technical University Chapter of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), the students’ wing of the New Patriotic Party, in partnership with Martha Inspires Foundation, an NGO working to empower youth growth and development.

It was on the theme: “Overcoming My Fears to magnify My Potential”.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Alhassan, Tamale Technical University Chapter President of TESCON, speaking during the event, said it was to help equip students on how to harness business and other employment opportunities in the corporate space devoid of fear and intimidation.

He said most tertiary students completed their education without any clear direction or clue of their potential, a situation which made it difficult for them to access any meaningful employment and other opportunities.

Ms Martha Anabila, Chief Executive Officer of Martha Inspires Foundation took participants through steps to identifying one’s potential and how to maximise it for communal and national development.

She tasked the students to set realistic and achievable goals and endeavour to aspire for success and greatness.

She said: “The onus lies on you to be determined, focused on your pursuit for success, keep your eyes fixed on the goals you set for yourself.”

Mr Mohammed Kamil Abubakar, Lecturer at the Department of Engineering, Tamale Technical University, advised the students not to allow any circumstances to limit their dreams and prospects.

