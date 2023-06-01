Assin North By-election: Two aspirants pick up nomination forms 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, June 01, GNA – Two parliamentary aspirants have successfully picked up the nomination forms to contest the Assin North Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They are Mr Charles Opoku, an electrical engineer and an entrepreneur, and Mr Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei, a businessman.

Parliament recently declared the Assin North parliamentary seat vacant, after the Supreme Court had ruled that the election of Mr Gyake Quayson, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament, was invalid.

Subsequently, a statement signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of NPP, said nomination forms would be available for purchase at the Constituency Office from Wednesday, May 31, to Saturday, June 03.

The decision to hold the primary was approved by the NPP’s Steering Committee during a meeting held on May 30, 2023.

The seat was occupied by the restrained Mr Quayson, who unseated Ms Abena Durowaa Mensah, NPP Member of Parliament in the 2020 parliamentary election.

The Assin North bye-election is set to be a significant event, as various political parties will vie for the opportunity to fill the vacant parliamentary seat.

With the opening of nominations by the NPP, all eyes have been on the candidates who will compete in the election, scheduled for Friday, June 7, 2023.

Meanwhile, the NDC had reiterated its resolve to present Mr Quayson again as its parliamentary candidate for the Assin North bye-election.

Mr Kelvin Kyeremateng, the Special Assistant to Mr Opoku, who picked up the form on his behalf, said the candidate was determined to accelerate the development of the area with policies and programmes to improve the livelihood of his constituents when given the nod.

He cited Mr Opoku’s immeasurable achievements and contribution to the party as the reasons that placed him above his peers.

Mr Opoku could wrest the seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress due to the numerous opportunities he had offered to many of the people, particularly the youth, including skills empowerment for more than 1,500 people across the district.

Being the Chief Executive Officer for the Akosua Baako Foundation, Mr Opoku had signed a partnership with the Assin North National Service Secretariat and National Service Personnel Association for yearly extra classes to improve education in the district.

For that feat, he prayed, the delegates to repose confidence in him for rapid development of the area.

Mr Frank Acheampong, who picked up the form on behalf of Mr Amoah-Kyei, contended that the delegates must put their confidence in someone who could easily win the seat.

He said he had served the party with dedication and commitment for years and would continue to do.

GNA

