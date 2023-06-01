Ghana Models Awards to honour Black Princesses star Sharon Sampson

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 1, GNA – Ghana Black Princesses star Sharon Esinam Sampson will receive an honorary award for Breakout Model of the Year at this year’s Ghana Models Awards. Sharon Sampson, who currently plays for Greek side A.C. PAOK, represented Ghana at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup that was held in Costa Rica. Mr. Jerry Wonder Sampson, founder of the awards scheme, said that Sharon Esinam had been a motivation for young aspiring models. He described her as a focused and determined individual and was intrigued by her modelling abilities and stellar football career.

Mr. Wonder noted that they have already reached out to Sharon Sampson and communicated the intention of honouring her with the award for her excellence, which the rising star has humbly accepted. “We have already spoken with her (Sharon) as far back as February this year, and she agreed to accept the award, so, we are glad about her response and equally proud of her as a Ghanaian-born talent who is rising internationally; she is a great inspiration to us”, he said. The annual awards scheme, which is also Ghana’s first ever awards scheme for professional models in Ghana, is scheduled to come off in the latter part of this year in Accra. GNA

