FDA advises students against tobacco use

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effia-Kuma (W/R), June 01, GNA – A team from the Western Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Thursday engaged some school children in the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Area on the need to avoid tobacco and other substance abuse.

The children were enlightened on the effects the use of other types of substances could have on the human body.

Ms Ivy Dorinda Essien, a Regulatory Officer, said the children were made part of the sensitization programme to arm them with the requisite knowledge to make informed choices as they grew up.

Mr Solomon Boni, the Public Relations Officer, FDA, said the global campaign aimed to raise awareness on the alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encouraged them to grow sustainable, nutritious crops.

The campaign would also expose the tobacco industry’s efforts to interfere with attempts to substitute tobacco growing with sustainable crops, which contributed to the global food crisis.

Close to 800 school children from the municipality were engaged as part of activities to mark World No Tobacco Day, on the theme: “We Need Food Not Tobacco”.

Mr Boni said the Authority was also carrying out market surveillance to ensure that consumers were protected against any unwholesome commodities in the market.

GNA

