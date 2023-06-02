Ama Ata Aidoo made tremendous contributions to Ghana, Africa’s development – Akufo-Addo

Accra, June 02, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has eulogised the late Ama Ata Aidoo for her tremendous contributions to Ghana and Africa’s development.

He described the renowned playwright and poet as a “big Ghanaian” , and “one of the outstanding writers of her generation”.

“Through her work, she made a tremendous contribution to the development of our country and continent, and expressed so many of our feelings about our fate as Ghanaians and, indeed, as Africans.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a tribute to the late Aidoo, posted on his Facebook page, on Friday, June 02, extended his condolences to the deceased’s children and family.

“I heard of the news of the death of Ama Ata Aidoo with sadness and sorrow,” he said.

The iconic writer passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the prime age of 81, a statement by the deceased family confirmed.

Aidoo, one of Africa’s most prominent authors, served as Ghana’s Education Minister from 1982 to 1983.

President Nana Akufo-Addo wrote: “We will miss her, the continent and the world will miss her.”

He said the deceased had a reach that was beyond Ghana.

“May her soul rest in perfect peace until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

