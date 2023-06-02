Abesim Queenmother encourages girls to utilise technology 

By Benjamin Akoto

Abesim-Sunyani, June 01, GNA-Abesim Kurontirehemaa Nana Afia Amponsah Baaku has encouraged young girls to utilise available modern technology to their advantage.

Nana Baaku was speaking at the celebration of ”Menstrual Hygiene Day” organised by the Girls Education Unit of the Sunyani Municipal Education Directorate in collaboration with the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) and Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) at Abesim near Sunyani.

The event which had the theme “Menstruation is not a Problem, Poor Menstrual Hygiene Is” brought together hundreds of schoolgirls and teachers from Basic Schools within the Sunyani Municipality, with each schoolgirl receiving a packet of sanitary pads.

Nana Baaku urged parents to do their best to have adequate time in grooming their girl-children, saying, the girls needed the support of their parents to succeed.

Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive advised the girls to appreciate the education and campaign on menstrual hygiene, saying some years past it was difficult to discuss menstruation in public but now is a public health issue.

He informed the girls to abstain from lifestyles that could hinder the progress of their education, telling them they should be mindful that education was going to support their future.

Mr Kumi, therefore, counselled them not to rush into early relationships, saying they were supposed to be more focused on their education and capitalise on the numerous investments the government was making to develop the human capital of the country.

GNA

