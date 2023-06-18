Agyinasare receives US President’s lifetime achievement award

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 18, GNA—Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder of Perez Chapel International, has received the United States President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for pastoral services, leadership and initiatives that foster hope and healing to Americans and the international community.

The Archbishop received the award when he travelled recently to the United States to minister healing, deliverance and salvation.

During a Sunday service at the Perez Chapel today, June 18, the Archbishop expressed appreciation for the recognition and said he was humbled to be invited to the Office of the Secretary of State at a meeting of church leaders at the United States Department where he delivered a speech and met representatives of US President Joe Biden.

He thanked members of the Church for the unwavering support, encouragement and intercession, adding that, their love and dedication to the Church and his family had not gone unnoticed.

Archbishop Agyinasare extended appreciation to the body of Christ in Ghana and the worldover for standing with him and his family as they continued to seek safety in the Lord’s name, which “is a strong tower into which we may run for safety and the efficacy of the blood of Jesus.”

“I am confident that we will remain protected as children of God. As we continue to walk in faith, let us remain steadfast and be assured that we are protected; for our lives are hidden with Christ in God according to Colossians 3:3,” he said.

GNA

