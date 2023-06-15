Effia Nkwanta Regional hospital blood bank records 31 percent blood deficit

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, June 15, GNA – The Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital from January to May this year secured 1,467 pints of blood for clinical purposes as against 2,119 required for the same period.

The figure represented a blood deficit of 31 percent.

This, according to the Blood Coordinator of the Western Regional Ghana Health Service, Mr. Bright Ameyaw called for greater public participation to sustain gains and ensure improved stock levels.

He said, “Public participation is highly required to sustain and improve the stock levels of blood in our hospitals, especially at the regional hospital.”

Giving the statistics for 2022, he said the bank raised a total of 3,017 pints of blood, outside the target of 5,401 pints, representing 56 percent of the target.

He said there was also the need to encourage fresh donors who would on their own accord visit health facilities to offer these critical services.

“We need to work on the 44 percent deficit to close the gap in the years ahead. At the same time, we should encourage the 56 percent to continue to donate blood to sustain quality health care at the regional hospital.”

He noted how the demand of blood and supply continued to be a major health care hurdle and pleaded with families and the general public to support in that regard to save lives.

Blood continued to be an essential commodity in health care delivery, particularly in accidents and emergencies, deliveries and other surgical procedures.

Every year on June 14, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day. The event serves to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

This year’s blood donor day is dubbed “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often” It focuses on patients requiring the long transfusion support and underlines the role every single person can play, by giving the valuable gift of blood or plasma.

It also highlights the importance of giving blood or plasma regularly to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products that can always be available, all over the world, so that all patients in need can receive timely treatment.

GNA

