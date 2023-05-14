Zanetor wins Korle Klottey Primaries

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, May 14, GNA – Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, incumbent member of parliament for Klottey Korle has been re-elected to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency in the 2024 elections.

She polled 1194 votes to beat her other competitors Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy and Nii John Alfonso Coleman who had 268 and 360 respectively.

Rejected ballots were nine and total votes cast 1831.

In the Presidential Primaries, Mr John Dramani Mahama won with 1826 votes and Mr Kojo Bonsu had two.

The rejected ballots were 12 and total votes cast 1840.

Dr Agyemang-Rawlings attributed her win to the hard work and teamwork between herself and her team.

She thanked her team and supporters for the resounding victory and assured them that she would continue to work hard for the progress of the Constituency.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

