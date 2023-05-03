Women urged to take up leadership roles in Supply Chain Management

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 3, GNA – Madam Otuko John-Teye, Contracts and Procurement Manager at Tullow Ghana, a leading Oil and Gas company has urged women to acquire the needed skills to take up leadership roles in the Supply Chain industry.

Supply Chain is an industry that is growing faster than ever and provides excellent opportunities for individuals.

The industry, however, has an overall gender divide as it is seen as a predominantly male environment hence the need to champion the campaign for women to get involved.

She said the reason more females were not involved in the industry was because of the systemic discrimination that makes their lives harder which goes on to erode the strength of the Chain.

The expert made this known at a “Women in Supply Chain forum” organised to mark the World Supply Chain week and embark on a new phase in the Women’s Wing of the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM).

“Things are changing, and it is possible to have a gender equal supply chain environment that is free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A supply chain environment that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive where difference is valued and celebrated.

An ideal environment where women are hired based on merit, intellect, skills, and know-how and not because of who you know and what somebody is expecting from you,” she said.

The Contracts and Procurement Manager noted that as part of efforts to change the narrative, companies had implored gender equality and diversification objectives as part of their cooperate commitments to contribute their quota in increasing the participation of women in the supply chain industry.

Madam Otuko John-Teye said aside these strategies, there were also positive trends to encourage more women into the sector, including upskilling, coaching, mentoring, and networking opportunities -and training on how individuals would handle burnouts.

Research had shown that women in the supply chain workforce were growing year by year, having seen six percent increment from 2016 to 2022.

“Companies are doing their parts, but it is a shared responsibility, we all individually have an opportunity to help change that, and it is good that the trend is changing in favour of women,” Madam Otuko John-Teye, who doubles as chief Advisor to the Women’s Wing noted.

Dr Jennifer Bruce-Konuah, Local Content Manager at Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL) also highlighted the importance of local content delivery through supply chain activities across industries and explained its positive socio-economic impact on the Ghanaian economy.

She urged all participating companies to embrace local content as a shared responsibility and deepen their commitment to developing the capability and capacity of Ghanaian nationals and businesses.

Dr Bruce- Konuah highlighted some initiatives Tullow Ghana had invested in to encourage female students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education including its support to the African Science Academy.

The Local Content Manager stated some benefits of the Tullow Supplier Mentorship program, for which a quota was allocated to support Women owned businesses in Ghana.

Ms Sophia Kodjordji, Chief Cooperate Communications Director at the Jospong Group of Companies, in her keynote address urged Women in Supply Chain to make themselves relevant by adapting to the new changes in the world of business.

“It is important that we acquire skills not only in our area of study, but we should learn more about others because the world is moving in such a way that very soon, there will be competition and also to build collaboration.”

Mrs Hannah Boahemaa Otu, Lead Executive for the Women in Supply Chain stated that the vision of the organization was to become a recognised body who would attain Supply Chain Excellence by 2030 under the auspices of the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management.

The Women in Supply Chain is a wing of the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management which was initiated in 2022 to encourage more women into the Supply Chain Profession industry.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

