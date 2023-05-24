Women asked to be security-minded against terrorists’ attack

By Daniel Agbesi Lats

Kadjebi (O/R), May 24, GNA – General Constable Stephen Annan-Baidoo of the Kadjebi District Police Command, has asked women to be security minded helping avert possible terrorist attack on the country.

He urged them to be concerned about security since “women and children suffer the most when there is chaos and instability in a country and therefore, mothers must be concerned about issues relating to security.”

Mr. Annan-Baidoo said women must be careful at their places of work, like market when people leave bags in their possessions to pick up later; adding “ask what is in the bag and if possible, look at what is in the bag” as bombs could be planted in those bags.

He said this during an engagement with the Roman Catholic Christian Mothers’ Association members at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The engagement formed part of the Kadjebi District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education’s (NCCE) Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) Sensitisation programme sponsored by the European Union (EU).

The General Constable said many youths are radicalized by the things they watch on their phones as violent extremists might have lured them.

He thus advised the mothers to watch out for various signs shown by their children, contrary to their previous ways of living.

Mr Annan-Baidoo said secrecy, anger, sudden change of friends, and refusal to listen to divergent views could be a sign of radicalization and charged the mothers to develop

the character of asking strangers questions as they stayed home more than their husbands.

The General Constable said any strange face seen in their localities should be questioned about where they came from, what they were looking for and if possible, trace where they claimed to be staying as most terrorist camouflage as visitors and carried out their activities unaware.

Mr. Richard Segbawu, a Chief Field Officer of the NCCE advised the women not to take suspicious characters in midst lightly but interrogate them.

Madam Theresah Torgbenu, the President of Christian Mothers Association, commended the Commission for the insightful education and on behalf of the Association pledged to convey same to others.

