We’ve helped in consolidating Ghana’s democracy – NCCE

Accra, May 19, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) says it has helped in consolidating the country’s democracy through effective and efficient civic education delivery.

In a community engagement with congregants of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Mmofrafadwene in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern region, Mr Ernest Eli Kwame Billy, the District NCCE Director, said despite challenges, the Commission had performed satisfactorily with the support of other stakeholders.

Speaking on the theme: “30 years of consolidating constitutional democracy: Building national cohesion through civic education and participation in local governance,” Mr Billy urged the citizenry to guard against any form of violation of the constitution as stipulated in article three to strengthen the country’s democracy.

He said the populace must endeavour to live in peace with each other and report any crime or suspicious character with the tendency to undermine the country’s peace and democracy.

The engagement is part of activities marking the 2023 Constitution Week celebration.

Mr Billy informed the congregants that there would soon be Assembly and Unit Committee elections and urged those eligible to fully participate in them.

He said their participation was necessary to bring development to the grassroots.

He reminded them that the District Assembly and Unit Committee elections were non-partisan.

Touching on some of the roles of Assembly and Unit Committee members as enshrined in the Local Governance Act, Act 936 and Local Government (Urban, Zonal and Town Councils and Unit Committees) Establishment Instrument 2010, Mr Billy said an Assembly member was expected to maintain close contact with the electoral area of the Assembly, consult the people on issues to be discussed in the Assembly, collate their views, opinions, and proposals, and present same to the Assembly.

He said an Assembly member must also maintain frequent liaison with organised productive economic groupings and other persons in the District, and take part in communal and development activities.

For Unit Committee members, the District Director said they were responsible to the Assembly through the Urban, Zonal or Town Councils.

He said the Commission would continue to deliver on its mandate and called on all stakeholders for support.

