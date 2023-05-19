GJA constitutes committees to promote professionalism

Accra, May 19, GNA – The National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has constituted statutory and other committees to assist in promoting professionalism in the media space.

The committees are in pursuant to articles 30 and 31 of the GJA 2004 Constitution.

The Committees are the Membership Vetting Committee, Professional Development Committee, Social Affairs Committee, International Relations Committee and Finance and Resource Mobilisation Committee.

The Committees would be inaugurated on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Ghana International Press Centre.

This is in a statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary, GJA, and issued to the Ghana News Agency.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the GJA President, chairs the Membership Vetting Committee.

Other members of the Committee are A. B. Kafui Kanyi, Ghana News Agency; Seth Eyiah, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation; Mary Mensah, Daily Graphic, and Nana Yaa Konadu, UTV.

Mr Yeboah is the Chairman of the Professional Development Committee.

The members are Tina Aforo-Yeboah, former Editor of Spectator; Ekuoba Gyasi, Atinka FM; Daniel Kenu, Daily Graphic, and Ernest Obeng-Anim, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

The GJA National Organising Secretary, Dominic Hlordzi, is the chairman of the Social Affairs Committee.

The members are Grace Nana Esi Boateng, Oman FM; John Vigah, Ghanaian Times; Peter Ankomah, Daily Dispatch, and Alice Tettey, Ghana News Agency, Cape Coast.

Mrs Linda Asante Agyei, the Vice President, GJA, chairs the International Relations Committee.

The members are Mr Ramsey Benambe, Ghana News Agency; Suleiman Mustapha, Daily Graphic; Nii Odartey Lamptey, Ghana Broadasting Corporation; and Zambaga Rufai, Metro TV.

Mrs Audrey Dekalu, GJA Treasurer, chairs the Finance and Resource Mobilisation Committee.

The members are Donald Ato Dapatem, Daily Graphic; Samuel Ofori Ayim, Atinka FM; Mabel Aku Baneseh,CREDICOMMS Limited, and Yaa Oforiwaa Asare Peasah, a former General Manager, Ghana News Agency.

The Ethics and Disciplinary Council is chaired by Col (Rtd) Mbawine Atintande, a former Director of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The members are Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor, The Insight: Betty Apau-Oppong, former Director of News, GTV; Tanko Musah Zakaria, lecturer, University of Media, Arts and Communication Studies and Private Legal Practitioner, and Mavis Kitcher, former Director of News, Graphic Communications Group Limited.

Mr Seth J. Bokpe of the Fourth Estate is a non-member Secretary to the Council.

Article 30(a)(vi) of the GJA Constitution mandates the National Executive to establish committees other than the statutory committees as it may deem appropriate.

The National Executive has established the Project Management Committee and the Social Media Visibility Committee, both chaired by Ms Rebecca Ekpe, the GJA Public Affairs Officer.

The members are Vance Azu, a former Night Editor, Daily Graphic; Michael Mawugbe, Editor, Sena Radio Online; Maame Efua Mensah, UTV; Emmanuel Amponsah, a former Editor, The Spectator; Fred Smith, Joy FM, and Kissi Yeboah, formerly of the Ghana News Agency.

Kojo Mpraim of the Media Foundation for West Africa is a co-opted member of the PMC.

The Social Media Visibility Committee members are Mrs Gertrude Nyavie, Graphic Online; Mr Richard Mensah, citifmonline; Komla Adom, TV3, and Mabel Adorkor Annan, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Mr Solomon Fosu, an IT specialist, is a co-opted member of the committee.

GNA

