Voting starts at Tema West Constituency

By Ruth Dery

Tema, May 13, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential and Parliamentary elections for Tema West Constituency have started at the WAEC Hall, Community 5, Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The polls opened at precisely 09:30 hours.

The party’s parliamentary seat is being contested by six candidates, five men and a woman.

On the ballot paper are Mr. Wakefield Ackuaku, Mr. Rashid Isah, Dr Raphael Kwasi Sarpong, Mr Adams Korey Asafotei, Mr James Enu, and Ms Jessica Aklerh Pappoe.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Prosper Kwame Kwashietsey, the NDC Tema West Constituency Secretary, said that a total of 2,548 delegates from 280 branches were to vote.

He said voting was delayed from the original 07:00 hours to 09:00 hours.

