NDC Primaries: Voting underway in Ablekuma West Constituency

By Samira Larbie

Accra, May 13, GNA – Voting has commenced in the Ablekuma West Constituency to elect presidential and a parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 general elections.

Reverend Kweku Addo, the Party’s 2020 Parliamentary Candidate, is being contested by Kobby Mensah, Abednego Agbesi, and Marian Korkor Aryeetey.

A total of 1,935 delegates are expected to cast their ballots and so far proceedings are going as planned.

Mr Bright Ahoto, the Party’s Constituency Chairman, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that election materials arrived at 0600 hours but voting commenced at 0825 hours.

There are scores of security personnel at the centre to ensure a peaceful exercise.

Polling agents for the aspirants are also around to ensure a smooth exercise.

The polling station has been divided into A and B for smooth facilitation of the election process.

Polling Station Centre A has Gbebu, Mpoase, Agege Mamponse, Shiabu, and Ga Manye while Centre B has Mampong Okai, Otojor, and Mansralor.

Mr Kwame Ampadu, the Municipal Electoral Officer, cautioned delegates against videoing and taking of pictures of their ballot as it was an offence.

He also told the delegates that they could use a voter ID, Ghana card, or party card for voting.

Voting is expected to end at 1600 hours.

GNA

