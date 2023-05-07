VGMA 24 Overview: Black Sherif wins big; thrills on red carpet and the stunning performances

By Simon Asare / James Amoh Junior

Accra, May 7, GNA – The 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) night was jam-packed with lots of musical and fashion thrills while excelling artistes picked up their honours.

Many controversies have arisen in the social space regarding the recipients of certain awards and pageantry on the red carpet, as well as the best and average performances on the night.

Awards

Black Sherif won the coveted Artiste of the Year award, having also bagged three awards, including the Best Music Video, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, and Best Hip-Hop Song.

King Promise, who has over the past years received several nominations but couldn’t get an award, won his first major award at the VGMAs after he won Album of the Year with “5 Star”.

He was also adjudged the Afrobeat/Afro-Pop Artiste of the Year.

It was a big night for Piesie Esther, as she won some major honours for the first time in her 20-year music career.

She was adjudged Gospel Artiste of the Year and also won the Best Gospel Song of the Year, beating off competition from the likes of Joe Mettle, Perez Music, Diana Hamilton, Celestine Donkor, and MOG Music.

It was also a breakthrough night for young rising Afrobeat artiste Lasmid, who was adjudged the Best New Artiste of the Year ahead of Djay, Malcom Nuna, DJ Azonto, Chief One, and Ewurabena.

Sarkodie, who is arguably the most decorated Ghanaian artiste added to his trophy cabinet after picking up the Best Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year and Best Collaboration of the Year.

Stonebwoy continued his domination in the Reggae and Dancehall genre as he picked the Best Artiste for the genre and also won the Best Afro-pop Song of the Year with his “Therapy” hit song.

Amerado, after missing out to Lyrical Joe on last year’s Best Rap Performance award, finally picked up the most envious rap accolade with his “Obiaa Boa” track.

Musical Performances

Kidi, after a short hiatus from the stage due to illness, made a strong comeback to the stage, putting on an astounding performance with the audience chanting his songs.

The stage choreography from last year’s Artiste of the Year winner was very artistic, as he delivered an emotional rendition.

Sarkodie, as usual, did not disappoint the patrons gathered at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre as he delivered a masterclass performance.

He started off showcasing his sublime rap prowess, and the auditorium went bouncing as he delivered his “Illuminate” single. He was certainly the top performer on the night.

Ofori Amponsah, who won the 2006 Artiste of the Year award, reignited some Highlife vibes with a scintillating performance of some of his timeless hits, including “Emmanuella,” “Odwo,” and “Otoolege.”

The Highlife Superstar reminded Ghanaians about their unique musical prowess as he delivered a classic live band performance.

Black Sherif’s performance on the night was top-notch, as he energised the crowd with his music sermons and astounding word play.

Medikal also delivered a rap lesson and made an impressive entry on stage, while Epixode brought to the stage his astounding vocals.

Other artistes who performed on the night include Epixode, Gyakie, Lasmid, Piesie Esther, Kwabena Kwabena, King Promise, among others.

Red Carpet

The red carpet show at this year’s VGMA was very interesting, with some good and perfect customs that caught the attention of fashion photographers, bloggers, and some entertainment journalists.

DJ Azonto’s “awkward” style of dressing sent social media buzzing as he appeared in feminine wedding attire.

The “Fa No Fom” hitmaker got the attention of guests who were on the red carpet and were amazed by his style of dressing.

Kwabena Kwabena also stole the show on the red carpet with an oversized couture dress and got the attention of many photographers.

Stonebwoy and Black Sherif took a classic approach to the red carpet with a sleek suit, which made them standout.

Overall, suits and gowns were very dominant on the night, with scores of guests showing off the remarkable designs.

