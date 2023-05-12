Thirty-three teachers end training on new curriculum at Yendi

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) May 12, GNA – Assemblies of God Care Ghana and Children Believe have organised a three-day training workshop on new curriculum for 15 early Childhood teachers in Yendi

Eighteen others were from Lower Primary School teachers were trained in a different programme making it a total of 33 teachers.

The teachers were drawn from Gbungbaliga RC, Adibo RC, Zang MA, Zugu RC, Bibolado EP and Kpachyili RC community Schools of the operational areas of AG Care Ghana, Yendi. Area Child Development Programme and Children Believe.

The objectives was to train the teachers on how to prepare lesson plans to suit the daily schedule of the KG activities to improve teaching through the preparation and lesson delivery process, improve teacher learner engagement, create and use multiple play activities based on the sub-strand in curriculum

It was also to give the teachers’ opportunity to plan play base lesson plan activities to suit the various period on the daily schedule, do a demonstration lesson on various activities on the daily schedule.

On Jolly Phonics (Tricky Words Alternatives) the lesson objectives was to expose teachers to the techniques of teaching words that are not phonetically friendly to improve lessons pronunciation and vocabulary enhance learning, reading amongst others.

In his closing remarks Mr. Joseph Mutawakil Napari, programme officer of AG Care Ghana Yendi office (Yendi Early Child Development Programme) said they were grateful to the participants for their efforts.

He said apart from training of the teachers AG Care Ghana and Children Believe donated 215 dual desks to the six schools at the cost of GH¢ 96,750.00 and drilled a borehole at the cost of GH¢ 38,000.00 at Bibolado in EP school at Zagbang.

He said the borehole was provided upon the request by the chief of zagbang and due to lack of potable water for the area.

Mrs. Abukari Wasila the Facilitator of the Early Childhood Development (-KG) training workshop said the implementation was successful throughout the three days between the Facilitator and the teachers and appealed to the teachers to impart the knowledge to the kids.

