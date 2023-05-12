WaterAid Ghana launches five-year strategic programme

By Samuel Dodoo

Accra, May 12, GNA – WaterAid Ghana, a charity organisation has launched a five-year strategic programme towards achieving safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) to ensure healthy and dignified living for everyone everywhere in Ghana.

It aims to achieving universal, sustainable and safe access to WASH and prioritise its services across the health sector to improve public health and strengthen the resilience of WASH to climate change.

The strategy would also focus on scaling sustainability and strategic partnership, an ambition to reach five million people in the country from 2023 to 2028 in 10 focussed districts of the Upper West and East Regions, with particular focus on Bongo District.

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources in a speech read for her by Mr Amidu Issahaku, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry said WaterAid Country Programme Strategy (CPS) was aligned with the national vision and commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“It is my believe that through the implementation of this strategy, we will aspire to deliver clean water, safe toilets and proper hygiene for everyone, everywhere in Ghana by 2030. It is an ambitious, yet vital goal that we cannot afford to falter on,” she stated.

She said the country had made significant strides under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo in increasing improved household toilets from around 13 per cent in 2018 to over 25 per cent, according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census data.

Madam Dapaah stated that under the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Project and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area (GKMA) Project funded by the World Bank a greater number of household toilets had been constructed.

She said the African Development Bank also funded the Greater Accra Sustainable Livelihoods Improvement Project to provide household toilets for the people, adding that; “These remarkable projects align seamlessly with the three strategic aims outlined in the WaterAid Ghana CPS.”

“These aims, I believe, will focus on ensuring sustainability, scaling up our efforts and forming strategic partnerships,” the Minister stated.

Mrs Ewurabena Yanyi-Akofur, WaterAid Country Director in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the strategic project was because of effective consultation, research and collaboration with stakeholders and communities.

“It also reflects our shared experiences, including our challenges, successes and lessons learnt over the past decade in Ghana, that embodied the commitments to strengthening the capacity of local authorities to expand and deliver water and sanitation services that are sustainable and equitable,” she stated.

Mrs Yanyi-Akofur said the Country Programme Strategy offers a blueprint for how we can collectively work over the next five years towards a better future where everyone would have access to safe water services, sanitation and hygiene regardless of their location, gender or socio-economic status.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Government of Ghana, civil society organisations, the private sector, and communities to realise our vision of ensuring that every Ghanaian has access to clean water, decent toilet, and good hygiene,” she stated.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, who graced the occasion expressed gratitude to WaterAid Ghana by focussing on Bongo District to have access to sustainable, safe, inclusive and climate resilient WASH services in the area.

Professor Abdul-Nashiru Mohammed, WaterAid West Africa Regional Director said local institutional development was critical to overcome the challenges confronting West African countries.

He advocated the establishment of National Sanitation Authority to ensure a universal access to sustainable and WASH services.

