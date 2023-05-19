Stakeholders urged to intensify campaign for sustainable WASH projects

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, May 19, GNA – WaterAid Ghana, a water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) focused Non-Governmental Organisation, has called on stakeholders to intensify mass media campaign to educate communities and institutions on the need for sustainable WASH services.

According to the organisation, the provision of WASH facilities goes beyond their availability to ensuring that they were appropriately and strategically positioned and maintained throughout their life span for the realisation of their benefits.

Ms Perpetual Diabene, the Northern Ghana Programmes Manager, WaterAid Ghana, made the call in Bolgatanga, at the organisation’s review meeting on its WASH project, dubbed:“System Strengthening for Sustainable WASH services (3SWASH)” being implemented in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

The project has funding support from the Hemsley Charitable Trust, a United States non-profit organisation and aims at addressing sector-wide challenges in WASH that are preventing sustainable WASH service delivery in the Bongo District.

It intends to achieve this by strengthening systems for improved WASH services that are inclusive and sustainable, to support the government to respond to gaps in operating and maintaining WASH infrastructures at all levels.

The project also seeks to empower and resource Community Water and Sanitation Management Teams (WSNT), Women’s cooperatives and advocacy groups to manage, operate and sustain WASH systems and strengthen capacities of health workers on Infection Prevention Control (IPC) and hygiene campaigns for improved health services.

The meeting brought together 65 participants from the Regional Coordinating Council, the WASH desk of the Regional Health and Education Directorates, Bongo Education and Health Directorates and some selected Water Sanitation Management Teams from seven Area Councils in Bongo.

Ms Diabene noted that the water table in some parts of the Bongo community contained high fluoride which was not good for human consumption as it caused dental fluorosis (discoloration of teeth).

She underscored the urgent need for proper consultations and collaboration among stakeholders in the sitting of boreholes to ensure water safety and help maintain the facilities.

Mr David Aruk, an Engineer at the Bongo District Assembly, expressed gratitude to WaterAid Ghana for its effort at ensuring the availability and sustainability of WASH facilities in the Bongo District and added the organisation’s interventions over years had helped improve WASH services in the district.

He said the Bongo District Assembly was committed to liaising with community members for the sustainability of WASH facilities.

