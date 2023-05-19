Central Region organizer appeals to women to support NPP to retain power

Bobikuma, C/R, May 19, GNA – Ms Charlotte Adjoa Antwi, the Central regional Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to women across the country to rally support for the ruling NPP to retain power in the 2024 elections.

She said the government was doing everything possible within its power to revamp the ailing economy to ensure rapid growth of businesses and help reduce the high cost of living.

Ms Antwi made the appeal when she addressed a programme organized by Agona West NPP Women’s wing where she tasked mothers to step up their roles to ensure proper upbringing of children.

She encouraged women to have confidence and trust in the government to help the party to ‘break the eight’ in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The Regional Organizer said due to prudent and sound economic measures being put in place to create better financial space for business growth, Ghanaians must give their full support to the government to achieve its goals.

Ms Antwi touted the introduction of the free Senior high school and other social interventions which were some of the measures in place to reduce some financial burden on parents and guardians, adding that it was not the intention of the government to put the nation into economic crisis.

She gave the assurance that everything possible was underway to reverse the trend indicating that it was only the government of NPP that could take Ghana to the promised land.

She also sppealed to them to preach the good works of the government at the markets , churches, funeral grounds and other public gatherings and cautioned the women to reduce complaints and pray for good times ahead since the situation would change for the better.

The regional organizer charged the women to ignore those peddling falsehood that the Party had nothing good to offer the country.

Ms Adwoa Antwi praised Agona West women’s wing for the honor and recognition given to women, especially old ladies in the constituency.

The wing sponsored medical screening for some 700 women and children to know their health status and seek medical treatment for diseases found.

Mrs Florence Yamoah, Agona West Women’s Organizer of NPP said the purpose of the programme was to honour women at Lower and Upper Bobikuma for their strong relations with people in the constituency.

She appealed to the women to continue to support the party as it would not forget their support and efforts made to retain power in the next elections.

Alhaji Gibrin Tanko, Agona West constituency Chairman of NPP praised the wing for their good works and gave the assurance that the constituency executives would give them the support to regularly organize such programmes to enhance the quality life of women in the area.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

