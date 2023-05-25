SIGA Director-General honoured for excellence in Public Sector Management 

Accra, May 25, GNA – Mr Edward Boateng, Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), has been honoured for his excellent contributions to public sector management in the country.

He was honoured at the 7th Ghana CEO’s Summit held on May 22, 2023, in Accra.

Mr Eric Bonsu Agyabeng, the Acting Head of SIGA’s PME Division, received the award on behalf of Mr Boateng, who was away on another official duty.

This was communicated in a release issued by the Corporate Affairs Division of SIGA and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra.

The release said Mr Boateng lauded the organizers of the summit for recognising SIGA’s accomplishments.

He also highlighted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s visionary efforts in establishing SIGA to ensure the profitable operations of Specified Entities.

While commending his team for the hard work and purpose of duty, which led to him receiving the award, the DG also encouraged staff to keep striving and to be torchbearers in carrying out SIGA’s mandate.

“SIGA is working tirelessly with the Specified Entities to rise to the occasion and to create the economic super highway where businesses can thrive without being constrained by unnecessary bureaucracy. This will make Ghana a hub of economic prosperity, attracting both local and foreign investments,” he added.

The Ghana CEO’s Summit, a renowned forum for encouraging dialogue and collaboration among corporate executives, featured a number of thought-provoking sessions, including presentations and panel discussions on a variety of topics.

Experts shared useful concepts and strategies as they discussed digital transformations and their economic implications and highlighted success stories and a road map for creating a conducive business environment.

The summit also featured a vibrant business fair where exhibitors displayed their wares.

The exhibition provided companies with a unique opportunity to promote their offerings, forge potential partnerships and contribute to the summit’s goal of supporting entrepreneurship and economic growth in Ghana.

This year’s Summit was on the theme: “Economic Sovereignty, Sustainable Corporate Governance, Digital Industrial Transformation: New Paths for Growth and Prosperity. A Private -Public Sector CEO Dialogue and Learning”.

GNA

