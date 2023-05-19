Shippers & Customs House Agents Trained on New Exemption Act

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 19, GNA – The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) in collaboration with the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) has organised a training session for its members, other sister Associations and some shippers on the implementation of the Exemptions Act 2022.

The training was held on the back of several complaints from Freight Forwarders and shippers in relation to challenges faced with the implementation of the new Exemptions Act 2022.

The training which was held at the GIFF KIA conference room had over 70 participants in attendance.

Mrs. Monica Josiah, the Head of Shipper Services, said it was important for shippers and Customs House Agents to understand the rudiments of the Exemptions Act 2022, which was passed on September 12, 2022.

She said the new Act was passed to facilitate shipment without delays and avoidable costs.

Mr P.K Mensah, the 1st Vice Chairman of GIFF, said the training would expand the knowledge of participants and enable them to expand their operation in an effective and diligent manner, considering the new consignments they were exposed to regularly.

Mr Daniel Nuer, the Head of the Tax Policy Unit at the Ministry of Finance, outlined the main objectives which include setting clear criteria for exemptions; providing for the administration of exemptions; and providing for the monitoring, evaluation, reporting and enforcement of exemptions.

He said every exemption per the new Act needed to be approved by the Minister of Finance.

He urged the participants to be well versed with the new Act to avoid wasting operational hours which might affect their income.

“The new Act is to ensure that every pesewa that belongs to the government will come into the coffers and enhance the effective management of revenue,” he said.

Mr. Nuer said the Act would also ensure transparency and non-discrimination, following the set criteria and eligibility rudiments.

Mr. Alfred Lirase Apio, the Sector Commander of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the KIA, urged the participants to familiarize themselves with the new Act and quickly report any challenges they face for redress

The 70 participants expressed gratitude for the training and urged the government to increase sensitization on the new Act to help effective operationalization.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

