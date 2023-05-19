Ghana Institute of Foresters Ashanti sets up committee to manage affairs

Accra, May 18, GNA – The membership of the Ghana Institute of Foresters Ashanti chapter has constituted an interim management committee to manage affairs of the chapter.

This was during the regional chapters forum for 2023, under the theme: “Revitalizing the Ashanti Regional Chapter: A New Dawn for the Ghana Institute of Foresters”, which was held at the Forestry Commission Training Center at Akyawkrom on March 30, 2023.

The forum was to bring stakeholders together to discuss pertinent issues relating to GIF Ashanti revitalisation.

Participants were from the KNUST Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources, Resource Management Support Centre- Forestry Commission, Timber Industry Development Division, AROCHA Ghana, Form Ghana, Forestry Institute of Ghana, Kumasi Wood Cluster, TELMAIL, Forest Service Division, Wildlife Division-RMSC, INEC- Ghana, PERRON Ghana, Proforest, FCTC and Students of KNUST.

The Committee has Mr Andy Osei Okrah as President, Dr. Joana A. Serwaa Ameyaw, Vice President, Dr. Samuel Boadi, Secretary.

Others are Mr. Mike Sefa Boachie, Deputy Secretary,

Mr. Prosper Kwame Antwi, Treasurer, and Dr. Kwame A. Oduro, Director of Communications.

The rest are Mrs. Mary Adu-Sarpong, Regional/ Women Coordinator, Mr. Rexford Twum-Damoah, Regional Cordinator, Dr. Louis Addae-Wireko, Director of IT, Mr. Vincent Kusi-Kyei, Director of Publicity, Dr. D. E. K. Addo Siaw, Technical Advisor, Mr. Yaw Atuahene, Technical Advisor, Mr. Hayford Eshun, Technical Advisor,

Dr. Paul Osei-Tutu, National-Regional Liaison, and Mr. Bismark Oppong Attobrah, Student Representative.

The Regional Forum highlighted the challenges in Ghana’s forestry sector such as deforestation, and illegal mining in forest reserves.

A communique issued at the end of the forum said GIF Ashanti chapter was willing to collaborate with all stakeholders to tackle the challenges and called on all to act responsibly in the management of Ghana’s forest resources.

Dr. Ernest Foli, who was a keynote speaker, underscored the contribution of GIF to national forestry issues and the impact it had on forestry education, training and practice.

He noted that the commitment of members in the past years was highly commendable and implored current members to ensure the Institute contributed significantly to the development of Ghana’s forestry sector.

Prof. J. G. K. Owusu, who was the special guest of honour, also highlighted the critical roles that GIF played in Ghana’s forestry sector and the need to sustain such efforts.

GNA

