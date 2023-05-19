Parliamentary Service honours retired staff

Accra, May 19, GNA – The Parliamentary Service of Ghana, has honoured 14 retired staff for their exceptional dedication and contributions to the legislature at a ceremony held in Parliament House, Accra.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, commended the retirees for their work ethics and sacrifices.

He pledged his unwavering support for the sending off initiative that was in its third year and aimed at recognising and honouring distinguished retired officers who had made exceptional contributions in the Parliamentary Service.

The Speaker encouraged the staff to enhance their knowledge and expertise by actively engaging in workshops and participating in programmes aimed at capacity-building.

He emphasized the importance of continuous learning and development to ensure professional growth and effectiveness within the Parliamentary service.

Recognizing the retirees as valuable repositories of institutional knowledge and experience, he encouraged them to document their experiences to serve as a valuable manual to guide and inspire current staff, fostering a culture of excellence and continuity within the service.

Speaker Bagbin called upon the exiting staff to embrace their role as mentors, providing guidance and support to their successors.

“By sharing your wisdom and expertise, you will help uphold the service’s principles and ensure a seamless transition for future generations of parliamentary staff,” he said.

He urged staff to uphold the core values of honesty, integrity, and hard work that underpin the Parliamentary Service.

The retirees were presented with certificates of service, citations of honour, and prizes as tokens of appreciation for their invaluable contributions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

