Rockets fired from Gaza following Israeli strikes targeting militants

Gaza/Tel Aviv, May 10, (dpa/GNA) – Militant Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have fired several rockets at Israel, following Israeli strikes targeting the militant Islamic Jihad organization in the coastal strip.

Warning sirens sounded in the border area early on Wednesday afternoon. There were initially no reports of casualties, according to paramedics.

According to local sources in Gaza, the rockets were fired in response to the Israeli attacks on the coastal area. The Israeli military initially only confirmed the rocket alert.

Earlier, Palestinian security sources said the Israeli military has again struck targets of the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Israeli military, the attack targeted extremists at a rocket-launching site. According to hospital reports, at least one Palestinian was killed and two others were injured.

Israeli strikes also killed three high-ranking Islamic Jihad members in the coastal area early on Tuesday. In total, 13 people were killed in the overnight attacks on targets in Gaza, the Israeli army said were linked to Islamic Jihad, according to officials.

GNA

